Import of ‘Interactive Computer System’: Lower rate of 3pc duty to be applicable: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Customs classification committee of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday declared that a lower rate of 3 percent Customs duty would be applicable on the import of “Interactive Computer System.” Through a ruling issued on Friday, the committee also confirmed that the Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad has wrongly imposed 20 percent customs duty on the import of Interactive Computer System.

According to a ruling of the customs classification committee, the said

Interactive Computer System would be liable to 3 percent Customs duty at the import stage.

Therefore, the duty applicable on the import of said good is 3 percent and not 20 percent.

FBR starts virtual assessments of imported consignments

The committee’s ruling revealed that the Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad forwarded a reference for the determination of classification of “All-in-One Interactive Computer System, Core i7 with 86 inch touch LCD.”

Brief facts of the case as reported by the referring Collectorate are that M/s Inovine imported a consignment of “All-in-One Interactive Computer System, Core i7 with 86 inch touch LCD” from UAE and sought clearance thereof under PCT heading 8471.3020 (Personal Computer).

However, during the assessment, the Collectorate classified the impugned goods under PCT heading 8528.4900 (Other monitor & projectors).

The importer contested the classification determined by the Collectorate contending that the imported goods were classifiable under PCT heading 8471.3020, submitting many Goods Declarations in support of his contention and also presenting European Commission reference for classifying computer and software under heading 8471.

However, the referring Collectorate was of the opinion that the subject item contains panel/screen, HDMI ports, along with remote control and was correctly classifiable under PCT heading 8528.4900, asserting further that same item was cleared from Karachi under PCT heading 8528.4900.

