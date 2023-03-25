AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab, KPK: ‘Free wheat flour’ being distributed through BISP data: minister

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Friday, said that the government in a bid to provide relief to the inflation-hit masses has started distributing free wheat flour in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa using the data of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Addressing a press conference here, she said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif free flour is being provided to the beneficiaries, adding that such an unprecedented drive has never been initiated in the country, therefore, initially the people faced some kind of problems. Keeping in view the problems being faced by the masses, the PM himself has started monitoring the drive.

Despite the economic problems, the government is trying to serve the people, the prime minister is working day and night to provide facilities to the people. Free supply of flour is being ensured by using the BISP data, and transparency in the distribution of free flour is being ensured. Millions of low-income families across the country are registered under the scheme. In a nearby district, a man died and four others were injured when a wall they were sitting on collapsed as crowds amassed for free flour.

So far, free wheat flour bags have been distributed among some 4.2 million people, the welfare of the people is the priority of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the distribution of free flour is also continuing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The minister said that the government is to start cheap petrol for the poor people which will be strictly monitored. She said that the PM was personally monitoring all the people-specific schemes from relief to flood-hit people to Ramdan package for the poor masses.

The distribution of free flour will start soon in Balochistan and Sindh as well. The prime minister paid a surprise visit to the free flour distribution centers in Kasur and Lahore. The prime minister inquired about the problems of the senior citizens and the people. The provision of free flour to the people during the month of Ramadan by the prime minister is a historic initiative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP Punjab Shehbaz Sharif inflation Marriyum Aurangzeb BISP wheat flour flour bags free wheat flour

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab, KPK: ‘Free wheat flour’ being distributed through BISP data: minister

Policy efforts, 9th review’s success: Timely external aid will be critical: IMF

Forex reserves cross $10bn mark

SPI inflation up 1.80pc WoW

Alvi expresses his disquiet at election delay

Cash margin requirement on goods import removed

CDWP approves six projects worth Rs21.28bn

LHC extends IK’s protective bail in 5 cases till 27th

Non-residents: REIT RMCs allowed to issue units thru private placements

SJC initiates probe process against Justice Naqvi

AGP Ata Elahi tenders resignation

Read more stories