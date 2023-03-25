Punjab, KPK: ‘Free wheat flour’ being distributed through BISP data: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Friday, said that the government in a bid to provide relief to the inflation-hit masses has started distributing free wheat flour in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa using the data of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Addressing a press conference here, she said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif free flour is being provided to the beneficiaries, adding that such an unprecedented drive has never been initiated in the country, therefore, initially the people faced some kind of problems. Keeping in view the problems being faced by the masses, the PM himself has started monitoring the drive.

Despite the economic problems, the government is trying to serve the people, the prime minister is working day and night to provide facilities to the people. Free supply of flour is being ensured by using the BISP data, and transparency in the distribution of free flour is being ensured. Millions of low-income families across the country are registered under the scheme. In a nearby district, a man died and four others were injured when a wall they were sitting on collapsed as crowds amassed for free flour.

So far, free wheat flour bags have been distributed among some 4.2 million people, the welfare of the people is the priority of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the distribution of free flour is also continuing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The minister said that the government is to start cheap petrol for the poor people which will be strictly monitored. She said that the PM was personally monitoring all the people-specific schemes from relief to flood-hit people to Ramdan package for the poor masses.

The distribution of free flour will start soon in Balochistan and Sindh as well. The prime minister paid a surprise visit to the free flour distribution centers in Kasur and Lahore. The prime minister inquired about the problems of the senior citizens and the people. The provision of free flour to the people during the month of Ramadan by the prime minister is a historic initiative.

