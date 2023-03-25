AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
BAFL 29.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.75%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
DFML 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.03%)
DGKC 42.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
EPCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.72%)
FCCL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
FFL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
HUBC 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 24.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.89%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
MLCF 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.17%)
NETSOL 74.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.73%)
OGDC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.98%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
PPL 64.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
PRL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.62%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.29%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.61%)
TPLP 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.58%)
TRG 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.58%)
UNITY 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,040 Decreased By -40.6 (-0.99%)
BR30 14,413 Decreased By -217.8 (-1.49%)
KSE100 39,942 Decreased By -434.1 (-1.08%)
KSE30 14,739 Decreased By -177.2 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab approves 56 new varieties of different crops

Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Seed Council (PSC) on Friday approved 56 new varieties of different crops submitted by the private and public sector organizations.

The approved varieties included paddy, hybrid maize, oats, gram, groundnut, rye, sunflower, sesame, berseem, dates, wheat and cotton. It was the 56th session of the Punjab Seed Council (PSC) which was held with Punjab Minister for Trade, Industries and Energy S M Tanveer in the chair.

The provincial minister gave approval for the general cultivation of 56 new varieties while directing to submit DNA fingerprint reports of seven different crop varieties within 15 days.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said the government of Punjab was taking all possible steps to ensure the supply of quality agricultural inputs to the farmers to achieve the production targets.

The minister directed to set up of a sub-committee “Green Revolution 2” to review the problems faced in various types of crops. He also congratulated agricultural scientists for developing these varieties and directed to further improve the research trials for the future in the Punjab Seed Council. He also directed for making variety registration and DNA fingerprinting mandatory for the approval of agricultural commodity types.

He further said the government was paying special attention to the production of quality seeds to increase the agricultural production per acre with world-class seeds, which will also increase domestic exports.

Secretary of Agriculture Wasif Khursheed emphasized introducing modern harvesting technology. He urged agricultural scientists to discover varieties that could be profitable for five years or more in the field while keeping production costs low. He said that new varieties of crops with resistance were being prepared so that the attack of diseases on the crops is minimized and the agricultural production per acre can be increased.

He said instead of discovering more types, such types should be discovered which could give better results in the field. Apart from traditional agriculture, there were opportunities to increase the production of dates and fruits in our country.

The agriculture secretary declared the DNA fingerprinting report mandatory to protect the rights of pure seeds and breeders’ rights.

In the meeting, the Punjab Seed Council including Special Secretary Agriculture (Marketing) Punjab Kulsoom Hai, MD Punjab Seed Corporation Shan-ul-Haq and a large number of members and breeders from the public and private sectors participated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab agricultural crops crop varieties SM Tanveer Punjab Seed Council

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab approves 56 new varieties of different crops

Policy efforts, 9th review’s success: Timely external aid will be critical: IMF

Forex reserves cross $10bn mark

SPI inflation up 1.80pc WoW

Alvi expresses his disquiet at election delay

Cash margin requirement on goods import removed

CDWP approves six projects worth Rs21.28bn

LHC extends IK’s protective bail in 5 cases till 27th

Non-residents: REIT RMCs allowed to issue units thru private placements

SJC initiates probe process against Justice Naqvi

AGP Ata Elahi tenders resignation

Read more stories