Mar 25, 2023
Pakistan

Young entrepreneurs’ proud asset for Pakistan: PM

Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
LAHORE Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said young entrepreneurs who despite difficult circumstances keep their spirits high and are launching businesses are an inspiration and a proud asset for Pakistan.

Referring to the life journey of a young entrepreneur from Balochistan Imran Khan Hara, the PM said in a tweet that launching a start-up of Balochi handicrafts he has shown how talented our youth are. Termed him a proud asset for Pakistan, Shehbaz also shared video of Imran Khan Hara who sells traditional Balochi handicrafts and recently set up a stall of his colorful products at the Islamabad literary festival.

Moreover, the premier, while chairing a review meeting of the Ramazan Package here Friday instructed NADRA and BISP to set up their counters for registration at flour distribution points.

He directed to ensure immediate registration of deserving people, who are still not registered with the BISP to get wheat flour free of cost being distributed by the government.

The PM said the government is taking all possible measures to lessen difficulties of the poor people in Ramazan.

The meeting was apprised that the scheme for free distribution of flour has been continuing in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad Capital Territory.

The meeting was informed that distribution points in Punjab have been established at marriage halls, where people do not face any hassle in getting the commodity, while waiting for their turn.

Federal Ministers Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb, Prime Minister's Advisor Ahad Cheema, Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and other high officials attended the meeting.

