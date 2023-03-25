KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 24, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
60,123,844 42,651,983 1,654,059,679 1,167,331,853
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 231,350,847 (110,871,896) 120,478,951
Local Individuals 1,409,715,645 (1,578,301,833) (168,586,188)
Local Corporates 699,789,674 (651,682,437) 48,107,237
