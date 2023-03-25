AVN 65.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.77%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Bank Alfalah Limited           11-03-2023   25-03-2023
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank 
Limited                        20-03-2023   26-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited               16-03-2023   27-03-2023      60% (F)        14-03-2023     27-03-2023
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd.                     21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                    27-03-2023
Soneri Bank Limited            21-03-2023   27-03-2023      10% (F)        17-03-2023     27-03-2023
Zephyr Textiles Limited        21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                    27-03-2023
Allied Bank Limited            21-03-2023   28-03-2023      25% (F)        17-03-2023     28-03-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted       21-03-2023   28-03-2023                                    28-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited      22-03-2023   28-03-2023      50% (F)        20-03-2023     28-03-2023
(HB LTF C 3) Habib Bank 
Limited                        22-03-2023   28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Limited                        24-03-2023   28-03-2023      NIL                           28-03-2023
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Limited     27-03-2023   28-03-2023
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                      20-03-2023   29-03-2023      25% (F)        16-03-2023     29-03-2023
Faysal Bank Limited            22-03-2023   29-03-2023      10% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited            22-03-2023   29-03-2023      15% (B)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
United Bank Limited            22-03-2023   29-03-2023      90% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited            22-03-2023   29-03-2023      30% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Habib Bank Limited             22-03-2023   29-03-2023      15% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
JS Bank Limited                23-03-2023   29-03-2023      NIL                           29-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                        23-03-2023   29-03-2023      NIL                           29-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab             23-03-2023   29-03-2023      10% (B)        21-03-2023     29-03-2023
Samba Bank Limited             23-03-2023   29-03-2023      NIL                           29-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd.                           28-03-2023   29-03-2023      6% (i)         24-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills 
Limited #                      21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                    30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan      22-03-2023   30-03-2023      NIL                           30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                        23-03-2023   30-03-2023      32.5% (F)      21-03-2023     30-03-2023
The Bank of Khyber             23-03-2023   30-03-2023      NIL                           30-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited            23-03-2023   30-03-2023      NIL                           30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Limited                24-03-2023   30-03-2023     )100% (F)15% (b)21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Limited #     24-03-2023   30-03-2023                                    30-03-2023
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation      24-03-2023   30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited      24-03-2023   30-03-2023      10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
ZIL Limited                    24-03-2023   30-03-2023      NIL                           30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                        24-03-2023   30-03-2023      10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                        28-03-2023   30-03-2023      31.50% (F)     24-03-2023     28-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited #         18-03-2023   31-03-2023                                    31-03-2023
Premier Sugar Mills and
Distillery Co. #               21-03-2023   31-03-2023                                    31-03-2023
Paramount Spinning Mills 
Limited                        24-03-2023   31-03-2023      NIL                           31-03-2023
Diamond Industries 
Limited #                      24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                    31-03-2023
Gulistan Textile Mills 
Limited                        24-03-2023   31-03-2023      NIL                           31-03-2023
Ghani Value Glass Limited #    24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                    31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited #                      24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                    31-03-2023
Gulshan Spinning Mills 
Limited                        24-03-2023   31-03-2023      NIL                           31-03-2023
Tariq Corporation Limited #    25-03-2023   31-03-2023                                    31-03-2023
ICC Industries Limited #       25-03-2023   31-03-2023                                    31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited     28-03-2023   31-03-2023      105% (F)       24-03-2023     31-03-2023
East West Insurance Co. 
Limited #                      29-03-2023   31-03-2023                                    31-03-2023
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd.                  30-03-2023   31-03-2023
Trust Securities & Brokerage 
Ltd. #                         25-03-2023   1-Apr-23                                        1-Apr-23
Data Textiles Limited #        1-Apr-23     8-Apr-23                                        8-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited         4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23       50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited         6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23       NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                        10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23       NIL                            12-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                        7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23       20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                        8-Apr-23     14-Apr-23       55% (F)        6-Apr-23        14-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited                8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23       NIL                            15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited        10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23       950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
P ak S uzuki Motor Co. Ltd.    11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23       NIL                            18-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited               11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23       NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                    12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23       20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited #        13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23       NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Ltd                 14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23       NIL                            20-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                        18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23       25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                   18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23       5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Jubilee General Insurance 
Limited                        19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23       40% (F)        17-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited           13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23       20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Co. Ltd                        19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23       NIL                            26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Limited      19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23       NIL                            26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan 
Limited                        19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23       NIL                            29-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited           19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23       20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules 
Corporation Ltd.               20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23       NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                   20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23       NIL                            26-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance 
Limited                        20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) 
Limited                        20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd.                           20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       NIL                            27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company 
Limited                        20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       NIL                            27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Limited         20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)           20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       6% (F)         18-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Limited 
(Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                 20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited          21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. 
Ltd.                           21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       NIL                            27-Apr-23
Century Insurance Company 
Limited                        21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       25% (F)        19-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance 
Co. Limited                    21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       NIL                            27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                        21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products Co. 
Limited                        25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23       750% (F)       21-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                        20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23       15% (F)        18-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited      21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23       NIL                            28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank 
Limited                        21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23       NIL                            28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Company Limited                21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23       29% (F)        19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Limited           21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23       22.5% (F)      19-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Limited        22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23       25% (B)        20-Apr-23       28-Apr-23
The United Insurance 
Company                        21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23       10% (F)        19-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories 
Limited                        22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23      )200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
Shell Pakistan Limited         27-Apr-23    04-05-2023      Nil                             4-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting                                   #

