No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

Monitoring Desk Published March 24, 2023 Updated March 24, 2023 09:00am
KARACHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that decisions regarding the constitutionality, feasibility and timing of provincial and general elections “rest solely with Pakistan’s institutions”, clarifying that there was “no requirement under Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility-supported programme which could interfere with the country’s ability to undertake constitutional activities”.

The statement from the international monetary lender comes a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to put off Punjab Assembly elections by more than five months, citing financial and security constraints.

Pakistan has to give assurances on financing BOP deficit: IMF

However, in a statement on Thursday, IMF Resident Representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz reportedly said:

“Targets under IMF-supported programmes are set at the aggregate general government level (aggregating across federal and provincial government), and within these there is fiscal space to allocate or reprioritise spending and/or raise additional revenues to ensure constitutional activities can take place as required.”

