AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

Rizwan Bhatti Published March 24, 2023 Updated March 24, 2023 08:53am
Follow us

KARACHI: Rate of return on short-term government papers rose to 22 percent on expected hike in the key policy rate at the auction held Wednesday.

The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be held on April 4, and the market is expecting further monetary tightening due to rising inflationary pressure.

In the previous emergent meeting held on 2nd March 2023, the MPC increased the policy rate by 300 basis points to 20 percent as fiscal adjustments and exchange rate depreciation led to a significant deterioration in the inflation outlook and a further upward drift in inflation expectations. The committee also rescheduled the next MPC meeting from April 27 to April 4, 2023.

Rs346.745bn bids received at auction for MTBs: Interest rate on short-term govt papers soars to 19.95pc

As the inflation remains high, analysts are expecting further 100 to 150 basis points increase in the key policy rate in the next policy meeting and the same trend was witnessed in the short term government papers auction held on March 22, 2023.

The State Bank conducted the auction for sale of Government of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) on Wednesday and received bids worth Rs 1.5 trillion.

Most of the bids worth Rs 1.052 trillion bids were submitted for the 3-month T-bills, Rs 152.5 billion for 6-month and bids amounted to Rs 286.26 billion for 12-month short term government security papers.

The federal government aggressively borrowed Rs1.116 trillion at a higher cut-off yield to meet its financial needs. The target for this auction was Rs 900 billion. Cut-off yield of all papers also increased ranging 50 bps to 114 bps.

The cut-off yield of 3-month rose by 100 bps to 21.9995 percent and the government raised Rs 949 billion. Some Rs 15.5 billion were borrowed against sale of 6-months MTBs and its price was set at 21.9901 percent, up by 114 bps. In addition, the cut-off yield of one year T-Bills rose by 50 bps to 21.4899 percent and the government raised Rs 151 billion.

In addition, the federal government borrowed some Rs 25 billion through Non-Competitive Bids. The total acceptance including Non-Competitive Bids was Rs 1.14 trillion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy inflation SBP MPC interest rates Exchange rate policy rate Key policy rate T-bills MTBs Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Likely hike in policy rate: T-bills RoR soars to 22pc

Austerity measures: MoF links Q4 releases with surrender of 5pc non-ERE funds

Govt to approve amendments to MA, PPA and NA of Uch Power

Punjab elections: SCBA demands ECP withdraw notification

Govt calls for grand national dialogue

No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

Clearance of SME Bank depositors’ liabilities: Rs5.557bn savings from closed ADB FMGP project loan to be used

Flood victims: Biden expresses ‘solidarity’ with Pakistan

Pakistan Day: 135 Pakistanis, foreign nationals given civilian awards

Linkage of smuggling cases with terrorist financing: FBR issues ‘Red Alerts Check List’ for CTD

Read more stories