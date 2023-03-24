AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Mar 24, 2023
Flood victims: Biden expresses ‘solidarity’ with Pakistan

AFP Published March 24, 2023 Updated March 24, 2023 08:54am
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden expressed “solidarity” Thursday with China’s Uyghur minority in a message to Muslims around the world as they celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

“Together with our partners, the United States stands in solidarity with Muslims who continue to face oppression, including Uyghurs in the People’s Republic of China, Rohingya in Burma, and other Muslim communities facing persecution around the world,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

“During this sacred time of reflection, the United States also reaffirms our support to Muslim communities suffering hardships and devastation,” Biden said, referring to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, and flood victims in Pakistan.”

Tulukan Mairandi Mar 24, 2023 08:44am
He will regret it, because the next minute Dar and Shebaz will be frantically dialing White House to ask Biden help for IMF packages and loan forgiveness
