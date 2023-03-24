AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Bilawal inaugurates Zia Mohiuddin Flyover in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 24 Mar, 2023 05:55am
KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday inaugurated the Zia Mohiuddin Flyover on Gulistan-e-Jauhar Chowrangi built by the Local Government Department to solve the traffic jam problem of the area residents.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, Social Welfare Minister Shehla Raza and others participated in the inauguration ceremony.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah while giving a briefing to Chairman PPP said that the project of flyover and underpass on Jauhar Chowrangi was started with Rs 2.14 billion.

He further said that the work on the flyover has been completed while underpass is in progress.

Work on the flyover was started in October 2022 which has been completed while the construction of the underpass was started in March 2023.

The length of the flyover is 461 meters while its width is 18.2 meters.

The length of the bridge is 226 meters. LED lights have been installed in the double arm poles on the flyover.

The Chairman directed the Local Government Minister to speed up the work on the underpass so that it can be completed as soon as possible.

