Food adulterers warned of strict action

KARACHI: Director General of Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar has warned those who adulterate food items, saying they should avoid adulterating foodstuff otherwise strict action would be taken against them according to the law.

He said that the Sindh Food Authority has formed special teams to control the quality of food items during Ramazan and take action against adulterers.

He requested all the people engaged in the business of food items to respect the holy month of Ramazan and provide the public with quality products free from adulteration, otherwise action would be taken against them according to the Sindh Food Authority Act.

