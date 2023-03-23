There must be no load-shedding during Sehr, Iftar: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Ramazan, especially at Sehr and Iftar time.

Following the directions from the PM, Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir has asked the power supply companies to ensure uninterrupted power during Sehar and iftar time.

“There will be zero-load management before and after one hour of Sehr,” the minister directed the DISCOs. Furthermore, the power companies have been asked to ensure power supply before an hour of Iftar and after three hours of Iftar so that people can perform Tarwaeh prayers.

The power companies have also been directed to constitute special teams at the division and sub-divisions level to address power-related issues during Ramazan.