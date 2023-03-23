AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
BAFL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.95%)
DFML 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.53%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-4.63%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.19%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.27%)
GGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.04%)
HUBC 68.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KAPCO 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.35%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.62%)
MLCF 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.07%)
NETSOL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.42%)
OGDC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.42%)
PAEL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.16%)
PPL 66.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.55%)
PRL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.49%)
SILK 0.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.14%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.35%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.02%)
TPLP 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
TRG 110.33 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.98%)
UNITY 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.11%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,081 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.49%)
BR30 14,631 Decreased By -307.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 40,376 Decreased By -501.9 (-1.23%)
KSE30 14,916 Decreased By -172.3 (-1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Money laundering, terrorism financing: Customs dept directed to refer cases to CTD

Sohail Sarfraz Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the Customs department to refer big cases of currency seizure, having possible involvement in terrorism financing, to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to investigate any links to terrorism financing (TF).

The FBR has issued Customs General Order No 01 of 2023 on Wednesday to issue guidelines for Strengthening Sustainability & Effectiveness of Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter Financing Terrorism (CFT).

The new guidelines shall be observed by the various Customs formations in relation to cases made out against persons on account of predicate offences, as listed in Schedule-I of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, under the Customs Act, 1969.

Money laundering: FBR begins probe against 16 individuals

The directions said that the Customs and CTD shall continue to use the existing inter-agency coordination mechanism, including the Border Task Force (BTF) Forum, for mutual information sharing, cooperation and coordination against organised crimes, including money laundering and terrorism financing.

During the investigation of predicate offences, the investigating officer of Customs will keep the checklist in view while considering whether a case qualifies to be referred to CTD or not.

All cases of currency seizure, emanating from smuggling, misdeclaration or non-declaration of currency, bearer negotiable instruments, gold, jewelry, precious metals, gemstones, narcotics, psychotropic substances, or antiques under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1969, in which, based on the scrutiny of documents, record, and or statements, one or more of the following criteria is/are met, shall be referred on prescribed format to the CTD of the concerned province under intimation to the Director, Directorate of Cross Border Currency Movement (CBCM), the FBR stated.

(i); The accused is member of any of the UN designated entities or proscribed organisations or individuals under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

(ii); The accused is hit by the UN Security Council Resolutions related to countering terrorism and CFT.

(iii); Intelligence/tip-off request for Mutual Legal Assistance or request for cooperation from a Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) in Pakistan or from a foreign jurisdiction is communicated to the Customs officer on duty, on the ground that the smuggling of the seized goods is meant for terrorism financing (TF).

In case of cash, the amount is not consistent with the accused’s purpose, objective and stated activities; receipt of large amounts of cash from unexplained sources; the accused is a close relative of a designated/ proscribed individual and is also suspected to be associated with the business of the designated/ proscribed individual by way of financial or other assistance.

The accused declares a proscribed person as a guarantor/nominee of the individual; media (Broadcast/ Print/ Social) news highlights involvement of the accused in providing financial assistance to designated/ proscribed individual or entity; the accused appears to have conducted cash / gold smuggling on behalf of or at the direction of a designated/ proscribed individual; and during the investigation under the Customs Act, 1969 of a predicate offence under AMLA, 2010 the investigating officer shall remain vigilant to the possibility of TF element in the case and if there is reason to believe that the accused is involved in TF, the case may be referred to CTD for parallel investigation into the TF element, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

MONEY LAUNDERING CTD FBR AML CFT Customs department currency seizure terrorism financing

Comments

1000 characters

Money laundering, terrorism financing: Customs dept directed to refer cases to CTD

‘Shady’ contract to Chinese firm: Senate panel accuses World Bank office of ‘conniving’ with NTDC

RLNG power plants owned by NPPMCL: BoI engaging ADQ and IHC to ascertain their interest

CJP says audio-video leaks bereft of authenticity

ECP postpones Punjab elections to Oct 8

Two IGs, ‘handlers’ plan to ‘kill me like Murtaza Bhutto’: IK

Financing fuel subsidy: Rich to pay Rs100 more per litre: govt

SC says 50pc of deemed IT to be paid till adjudication of pending appeal

Reconstitution of NEC approved

Parliament’s attention drawn to ‘existence’ of ‘armed groups’

Read more stories