Pakistan Day today

LAHORE: Pakistan Day, commemorating the passage of historic Lahore Resolution on 23rd March in 1940, is being marked on Thursday (today) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to ensure the country’s progress, prosperity and a strong defence.

Through Lahore Resolution on 23rd March, 1940, the Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day will dawn with thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

