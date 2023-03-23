AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
Zalmay warns govt of ‘triple crisis’ if ‘tough’ steps taken against IK

Recorder Report Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
ISLAMABAD: Former US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has once again warned the government of Pakistan of triple crises – political, economic, and security – if it opted for tough steps against former premier Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a Twitter statement, the former US envoy also maintained that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) support remains doubtful and if steps are taken against Imran Khan international support for Pakistan will decline further.

“There are indications that Pakistan’s parliament, which is controlled by the governing coalition, might well ask the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan from running for election and even prohibit PTI in the next few days,” he maintained.

He further tweeted: “The government appears to have decided to set up Imran Khan as Enemy No 1 of the State. Such steps will only deepen Pakistan’s triple crises: political, economic, and security. Already, some countries have suspended planned investments.”

Khalilzad further maintained that the IMF support remains doubtful. “If the steps mentioned take place, international support for Pakistan will decline further. Political polarization and violence will likely increase,” he claimed.

“I hope the Pakistani political leaders rise above destructive petty politics that undermine the national interest. If not, I hope the Supreme Court says no to being used in games that undermine the nation’s interests. I am becoming increasingly concerned about Pakistan,” he further tweeted.

Khalilzad’s statement came despite Foreign Office previously took strong exception to his earlier statement and asked him to stop giving lectures on how to cope with the challenges.

“Pakistan does not need lectures or unsolicited advice from anyone on how to cope with the challenges we face today. As a resilient nation we will come out stronger from the present difficult situation,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had stated in response to Khalilzad’s earlier statement last week.

