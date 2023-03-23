Faisalabad: Danish envoy explains importance of waste-water treatment plant

FAISALABAD: Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, has said that the mega project of waste water treatment plant worth more than 19 billion rupees in collaboration with WASA Faisalabad is of great importance, and with the mega project of 44 million gallons of daily (MGD) waste water treatment, the citizens of Faisalabad will get relief from environmental pollution.

Speaking during the pre-bid meeting regarding the mega project of waste water treatment plant in the eastern part with the cooperation of Denida, organized by WASA Faisalabad, he said that with the completion of the project sewage water will be used for irrigation after treatment. He made it clear that he will continue to cooperate with WASA Faisalabad in the future as well.

On this occasion, DSIF’s Investment Director Bente Schiller, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar, Project Director Saqib Raza, Deputy Managing Directors Adnan Nisar, Ikramullah, International Consultants, representatives of contractors and Other WASA officers attended.

Director General FDA Mohammad Asif Chaudhry said that as a result of this mega project, a 44 million gallon treatment plant will be installed on the eastern side of Faisalabad very soon, and the installation of a good treatment plant will certainly have a significant impact in improving the environmental conditions of Faisalabad city and the pollution load on Ravi River will also be reduced while the treated water will be reused for irrigation purposes.

He said that the Punjab government wants to take advantage of Denmark’s expertise to deal with wastewater treatment and increase its capacity, as per Pakistan’s environmental protection laws, provision of wastewater treatment services is also an obligation.

WASA Managing Director Jabbar Anwar said that WASA Faisalabad is the first water and sanitation agency in Punjab to be selected by DSIF to finance the construction of a 44 million gallon wastewater treatment plant in the eastern part of the city.

