Narcotics worth Rs230m seized

KARACHI: Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation Gwadar has confiscated huge quantity of drugs worth over Rs.240 million.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed the movement of narcotics.

In response to the information, a team was constituted to mount stiff surveillance in the area.

As a result, the team in collaboration with the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency has made a successful seizure of 1,000-kg of Hashish at Sapat, Lyari, district Lasbela, Balochistan.

The market value of contraband goods is estimated to be over Rs240 million. The case has been registered and further investigation is in process.

