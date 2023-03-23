CM Punjab visits wheat flour supply centre

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to a free flour supply centre set up at Wahdat Road here on Wednesday and inquired from the citizens about the arrangements at the supply point and redressed their complaints.

Women complained to the CM about the problems faced with regard to provision of free flour as well as concerns about being sent back without giving free flour. The CM himself took women to the verification counter and completed the entire process in front of him.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023