Mar 23, 2023
Starlink Internet Services has yet to satisfy telecom regulator

Tahir Amin Published 23 Mar, 2023 05:47am
ISLAMABAD: The Starlink Internet Services has yet to satisfy the telecom regulator and relevant stakeholders over its technical plan which is under evaluation for the launch of satellite based internet services in the country, well-placed sources revealed to Business Recorder.

Starlink hosts data centrally outside of any country where service being provided, unique technology features like laser technology for satellite to satellite communication, global roaming in pipeline as per tweets of starlink which is in conflict with current regulatory regime as per critical analysis of a Business Recorder through various technical experts.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and PTA are engaged with all stake holders in relation to the technical details provided by the Starlink which is under evaluation by the relevant forums including SUPARCO, LEAs, Aviation and FAB in the light of any regional practices and international countries. Currently cautious approach being followed by most of the countries to allow or deny Starlink, due to respective satellite regimes as well as security aspects.

Director of Global Licensing and Market Activation at SpaceX, Ryan Goodnight, called on the Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Aminul Haq, to discuss the registration of SpaceX’s Starlink in Pakistan.

According to the Ministry official statement, Starlink has registered itself with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The meeting was aimed at exploring how Starlink’s fastest and cheapest satellite internet services could pave the way for affordable broadband services in every corner of Pakistan.

The Minister expressed his optimism that Starlink’s services could significantly reduce the operational costs of telecom operators, even in remote areas where inactive mobile towers could be activated at low cost.

“Our main objective is to provide broadband services to every corner of Pakistan at affordable tariffs,” said the Minister, adding, “Starlink can play an important role in this regard.”

Ryan Goodnight thanked the Minister for his full cooperation and appreciated Pakistan’s progress in the IT and Telecommunication sector. “Basic steps are complete, and now we are ready to go fast,” Ryan added.

This development could potentially revolutionize Pakistan’s telecommunications industry by providing faster and more affordable internet services i.e. 100 Mbps for 100 USD, even in remote areas. The successful implementation of Starlink’s services in Pakistan could be a significant step towards achieving the goal of a connected Pakistan.

