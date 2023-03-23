Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (March 22, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.56057 4.55357 4.56457 0.32114
Libor 1 Month 4.77929 4.72771 4.80600 0.42857
Libor 3 Month 5.01771 4.94100 5.15371 0.95371
Libor 6 Month 5.00657 4.96843 5.49986 1.38457
Libor 1 Year 4.99671 4.99229 5.88071 2.01086
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
