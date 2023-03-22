Secretary unhappy over arrangements at flour distribution point

LAHORE: Punjab’s chief secretary expressed dissatisfaction over the facilities at Jhambar flour point and directed the deputy commissioner Kasur to improve the arrangements immediately.

The CS said the purpose of distribution of free flour under the Ramazan package is to provide relief to the deserving people, adding that full attention should be paid for the convenience of people at such points.

He ordered that the process of provision of flour be completed in minimum time to avoid rush. Due to unsatisfactory arrangements regarding distribution of flour, the chief secretary assigned the administrative secretaries the task of monitoring the distribution of free flour. He himself started inspection of the distribution centres situated in various cities of the province.

The chief secretary on Tuesday remained in the field to monitor the provision of free flour and visited flour points established in Lahore, Kasur, Okara and Sahiwal. He reviewed the process of distribution of free flour in Manga Mandi, Jhambar, Renala Khurd, Jinnah Stadium Okara, Sahiwal Stadium and issued orders on the spot to redress the grievances of people.

HE appreciated the arrangements at the flour point established at Jinnah Stadium, Okara, and said that the arrangements should be improved at all points.

He also issued instructions for keeping a complete record of distribution of flour bags. He said more than 2.5 million flour bags have been distributed across the province so far. He said that citizens should show discipline in case of rush.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting of the administrative secretaries’ committee at the Civil Secretariat, the chief secretary asked the secretaries of the departments to pay visits to districts and send reports regularly.

He said that the distribution of free flour is a great initiative of the government and it is the responsibility of the administrative officers to give deserving people their right.

He directed that keeping in view the rush, the number of counters at flour points be increased as much as possible and the evening shift also be started for the convenience of working people.

While issuing instructions to all the departments to start paperless working, the chief secretary said that the use of IT is inevitable to improve the governance and performance of departments. He said the e-procurement system is being introduced to ensure transparency.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to resolve the issues of special education department on priority basis.

He said there is a need to pay special attention to the education and training of special children, adding that special blocks would be constructed for children suffering from autism in DPS schools in the districts.

The chief secretary also issued orders to the departments to dispose of pending pension cases and inquiries as soon as possible. The additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (south Punjab) and secretaries of all departments attended the meeting.

