AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.02%)
BAFL 29.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.57%)
BOP 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.54%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.75%)
DFML 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.31%)
DGKC 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
EPCL 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.95%)
LOTCHEM 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 25.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
NETSOL 77.85 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.83%)
OGDC 88.09 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.24%)
PAEL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PPL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.75%)
PRL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TPLP 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TRG 112.73 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.27%)
UNITY 14.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,142 Increased By 39.4 (0.96%)
BR30 14,939 Increased By 97.9 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,878 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.1%)
KSE30 15,088 Increased By 44.9 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Relief initiative for Ramazan: 7.8m Sindh families to be given Rs2,000 each for buying flour

Recorder Report Published 22 Mar, 2023 07:45am
Follow us

KARACHI: In order to extend relief to the poor during Ramazan, the Sindh government has decided to provide a grant of Rs2,000 each to 7.8 million families for buying flour at subsidised rates.

The relief will be extended to families having a monthly income of Rs50,000 or less. Under the initiative, Rs2,000 per family will be provided for one month.

The announcement about the initiative was made by Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon during a press conference where he explained the various decisions taken by the provincial cabinet.

The minister said that the relief would be extended to the beneficiaries through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Habib Bank. Citizens may verify their eligibility by sending their National Identity Card numbers to 8171. If someone thinks they are eligible but their name is not included in the relevant data, they should visit the nearest BISP centre to get themselves registered. Their name will be included in the data within 24 hours.

Sharjeel Memon said that there are 7.8 million families in the data of BISP having a monthly income of Rs50,000 or less. However, if the total number of beneficiaries rises to 10 million, the Sindh government will be committed to provide relief to all of them.

The minister said that a subsidy of Rs15.5 billion will be given for the initiative. He said that the Sindh cabinet has also decided to enforce an ordinance to discourage hoarding and profiteering, whose draft will be sent soon to the governor of Sindh.

Under the ordinance, powers of magistrates are being assigned to food department officers and other relevant officials, he said. The ordinance mentions the powers of arrest, confiscation of goods as well as auctioning of the confiscated goods.

Earlier, only the assistant commissioners had such powers. The Sindh government has also issued a notification to confer the powers to the officers of Bureau of Supply and Prices.

He said that the amount of fine for profiteering and selling goods at rates above the official ones is being enhanced. The minister warned that the shops selling goods at rates higher than the official ones will be sealed and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh imposed on them.

Profiteers easily pay a fine of say Rs10,000 because they earn far more. He clarified that in case profiteering is proved the authorities will not just impose a fine but will also confiscate goods that will be auctioned.

The cabinet has also decided to set up ‘bachat bazaars’ at the tehsil level throughout Sindh, he said. The arrangements for such bazaar will be made by the district administrations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Government BISP Sharjeel Inam Memon flour price wheat flour Ramazan wheat flour on subsidized price flour bags flour subsidy relief work

Comments

1000 characters

Relief initiative for Ramazan: 7.8m Sindh families to be given Rs2,000 each for buying flour

Exchange losses: ECC approves Rs27bn TSG for Kuwait Petroleum

Rs5bn PM’s ‘Ramazan Relief Package’ announced

15 mega initiatives included: Rs150bn ‘PM’s Youth Package’ announced

Joint sitting of parliament today: Anti-army chief smear campaign tops the agenda

IK agrees to one-point APC agenda proposal

Russia wants Chinese businesses to replace Western firms

Strong quake jolts parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan, India

Results of GDMP/GDMO: EPQL advised to submit detailed assumptions

Kuwait Petroleum receivables: PD seeks Rs27bn from MoF

IPPs: Power Div asked to resolve payment issues on priority basis

Read more stories