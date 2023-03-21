NATO's Stoltenberg warns China against delivering arms to Russia

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned China on Tuesday against supplying lethal weapons to Russia, as leaders of both countries were meeting in Moscow for talks.

"We haven't seen any proof that China is delivering lethal weapons to Russia but we have seen some signs that this has been a request from Russia, and that this is an issue that is considered in Beijing by the Chinese authorities," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

"China should not provide lethal aid to Russia, that would be to support an illegal war."

