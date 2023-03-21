AVN 66.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.64%)
PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published March 21, 2023 Updated March 21, 2023 08:56am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the concerned authorities to take steps to solve all the operational problems being faced by Dawlance in Pakistan.

The directive came from the prime minister after a meeting with a delegation of industrialists from Turkey under the chairmanship of Dawlance Chairman Fatih Kemal Ebiclioglu, which called on the premier on Monday.

Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Mehmet Pachaji was also present at the meeting.

The delegation informed the prime minister that a large-scale investment was being made in the Pakistan-based unit of Dawlance to manufacture energy-efficient products equipped with modern technology.

Turkish cos to take up profit repatriation, taxation issues with PM

A strategy is also being made regarding making the production plant of Dawlance in Pakistan a regional export hub.

The delegation further informed that after Karachi, Dawlance has also established a research and development centre in Islamabad’s National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), which will be a link between academia and industry.

This centre will help engineers with technical support and capacity building. The delegation informed the prime minister that Arcelik (which is a household industry in Turkey) has been providing internships to Pakistani students in Turkey for two consecutive years, which not only helped the students to adapt to the requirements of the industry but many Pakistani students have also taken up employment in this company.

While talking about earthquake, the prime minister said the example of the destruction caused by the February earthquake in Turkey is not found in recent history. He said Pakistanis were deeply saddened and sorry for that disaster.

The prime minister further stated that Pakistan sent rescue, relief, and medical teams to Turkey on a priority basis regarding the disaster caused by the earthquake and the process of sending relief materials was still going on.

The prime minister said the government and people of Pakistan would not leave their sisters and brothers of Turkey alone in this difficult time. He said Turkey had also helped Pakistan in every difficult time.

The prime minister told the delegation that there were immense opportunities for investment in information technology, industry, energy, communication, and infrastructure in Pakistan, and the government was taking steps on a priority basis to provide all facilities to investors and industrialists. The prime minister directed the concerned authorities to take steps to solve all the operational problems faced by Dawlance. The prime minister expressed his best wishes to the delegation and thanked them.

Tulukan Mairandi Mar 21, 2023 10:15am
Why only Dawlence? Because of Darling turkish brother? How about American, Japanese and Korean companies that are suffering due to corruption and inefficiency? They are big exporters and USA is our biggest customer. Turkey isn't even in the list.
