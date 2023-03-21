PM’s 15 ‘youth development initiatives’ to be launched today

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives today (Tuesday) would launch as many as 15 mega Prime Minister’s Youth Development Initiatives.

Under the Prime Minister’s Youth Development Initiatives, 15 programmes to be launched today (Tuesday) which includes, Ba-Ikhtiyar Nujawan Internship Program, PM’s Youth Laptop Program; 5,000 Scholarships for the students of Balochistan and Ex-FATA; 75 National Top Talent Scholarship Program; Establishment of Seerat Chairs; Establishment of Sub Campuses of Public Sector Universities in Least Developed Districts of Pakistan; Youth Skills Training Program; Young Development Fellowship Program; Seven Centres of Excellence; Pakistan Innovation Fund Young Development Leader Award; Special Development Scheme for the Uplift of the 20 poorest district of Pakistan; Young Peace and Development Corps and 250 Mini Sports Complex across Pakistan.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has been actively pursuing these initiatives since he assumed charge in April 2022.

During (2013-2017), the planning minister under the vision of 2025 started several initiatives. However, some of the projects were stopped by the previous government and it has been restarted again.

“The top priority of the government is to provide such facilities to the country’s youth so that they can excel in their respective fields, “said the planning minister, while reiterating the government is committed to provide such incentives to the youth which has been unfortunately polarised in recent years.

Prime Minister’s Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Program is Pakistan’s largest internship programme aimed at the economic empowerment of youth. The programme is pursuing this mission by awarding 60,000 paid internships to young graduates across Pakistan.

