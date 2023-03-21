AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM’s 15 ‘youth development initiatives’ to be launched today

Recorder Report Published 21 Mar, 2023 07:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives today (Tuesday) would launch as many as 15 mega Prime Minister’s Youth Development Initiatives.

Under the Prime Minister’s Youth Development Initiatives, 15 programmes to be launched today (Tuesday) which includes, Ba-Ikhtiyar Nujawan Internship Program, PM’s Youth Laptop Program; 5,000 Scholarships for the students of Balochistan and Ex-FATA; 75 National Top Talent Scholarship Program; Establishment of Seerat Chairs; Establishment of Sub Campuses of Public Sector Universities in Least Developed Districts of Pakistan; Youth Skills Training Program; Young Development Fellowship Program; Seven Centres of Excellence; Pakistan Innovation Fund Young Development Leader Award; Special Development Scheme for the Uplift of the 20 poorest district of Pakistan; Young Peace and Development Corps and 250 Mini Sports Complex across Pakistan.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has been actively pursuing these initiatives since he assumed charge in April 2022.

During (2013-2017), the planning minister under the vision of 2025 started several initiatives. However, some of the projects were stopped by the previous government and it has been restarted again.

“The top priority of the government is to provide such facilities to the country’s youth so that they can excel in their respective fields, “said the planning minister, while reiterating the government is committed to provide such incentives to the youth which has been unfortunately polarised in recent years.

Prime Minister’s Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Program is Pakistan’s largest internship programme aimed at the economic empowerment of youth. The programme is pursuing this mission by awarding 60,000 paid internships to young graduates across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Ministry of Planning and Development Youth Development Programme PM youth initiatives

Comments

1000 characters

PM’s 15 ‘youth development initiatives’ to be launched today

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

No subsidized gas for fertilizer plants after May

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Feb FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment in Discos’ tariff

PPIB gives TCB-1 three more months for financial close

IK claims plan hatched to ‘kill’ him at FJC

PM for solving problems Dawlance facing in Pakistan

Jan, Feb 2023: FBR pays Rs45bn to exporters despite slow FASTER system

Read more stories