NAB officials accused of secretly planning to arrest Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Information Secretary Farrukh Habib on Monday accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials of secretly planning to arrest party chief Imran Khan from the premises of Federal Judicial Complex last week after his appearance in the court.

In a tweet, he said that NAB officials were waiting inside the Federal Judicial Complex as they wanted to arrest Imran Khan.

“[I] went to Judicial Complex to appear before a court today in a case and the well-wishers inside the Judicial Complex told me that NAB officials were present there on March 18 to arrest Imran Khan. People in plain clothes were also present there,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at a presser, former speaker National Assembly, ex-finance minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ex-speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, said that 63 days have passed since the dissolution of the KP Assembly and the Election Commission is yet to give any date for the election in the province.

They said that the willful delay in holding the elections in the province is a contempt of court as we have filed a contempt of court petition in the apex court against the top electoral body.

They said that the delay in holding the election under the pretext of digital census, lack of funds, and poor law and order situation would set bad precedence as well as contempt of court as the Supreme Court of Pakistan has given clear orders to hold elections on time.

“Sixty-two days have passed and no election date has been given. We have filed for contempt petition with the apex court and requested the top court to take action against governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ECP,” he added.

“If the census, finances, National Assembly elections or security issues are used as excuses to delay elections today, then in future there will never be a need for a doctrine of necessity,” added Jhagra.

Asad Qaiser said that 62 days have passed and the Election Commission of Pakistan and the governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are intentionally delaying the polls despite apex court orders and “this the reason we’ve filed a contempt of court petition against them [governor and ECP].”

He also came down hard on the caretaker provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab for their double standards in ensuring elections on time, adding the caretaker chief minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi says he has given free hand to the police to deal with the PTI protesters.

“I want to ask the caretaker chief minister Punjab: who are you to give a free hand to the police and in which capacity you are talking like this. I would ask the caretaker CM not to cross the limit,” he warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023