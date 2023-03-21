FFC hands over 67 rebuilt houses to flood-hit people in Sindh

KARACHI: Torrential rains and flash floods inundated a third of Pakistan last year with huge losses to life and property of the victims. The Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has a long history of standing with underprivileged communities in testing times.

As part of recent flood rehabilitation activities, FFC strived to construct houses for flood affectees in the vicinity of Ghotki. Till date, 67 houses have been handed over to the residents of Ghotki, which includes six widows.

Efforts are in hand to complete construction and handing over of additional 22 houses before the onset of Ramazan so that the residents can joyfully celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023