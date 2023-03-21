KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (March 20, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
225,795,048 132,222,429 5,607,354,168 3,635,269,820
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 423,824,411 (561,404,658) (137,580,246)
Local Individuals 4,002,073,444 (3,891,192,093) 110,881,351
Local Corporates 2,325,939,876 (2,299,240,981) 26,698,895
