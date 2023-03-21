BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Statement on Senate floor regarding IMF programme being quoted out of context: Ishaq Dar

Coalition huddle decides to give free hand to law enforcement authorities to 'deal with Imran'

Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at meagre $0.07bn in February

PTI's Atif Munsif, 7 others killed in Abbottabad attack

'PM wants difference between fuel prices paid by rich and poor to be Rs100'

Rupee declines significantly, settles at 284.03 against US dollar

Citing security threats, Imran asks courts to conduct his hearings via video link

Inflation could break further records, clock in above 34%: report

Selling pressure persists at KSE-100, market falls 1%

Too tight fiscal space: MoF bans SGs, subsidies

Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

$7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

