BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 20, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 21 Mar, 2023 08:43am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt did not consult ahead of announcing fuel subsidy proposal: IMF

Read here for details.

  • Jul-Feb FDI down 40pc YoY

Read here for details.

  • Statement on Senate floor regarding IMF programme being quoted out of context: Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Coalition huddle decides to give free hand to law enforcement authorities to 'deal with Imran'

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s current account deficit clocks in at meagre $0.07bn in February

Read here for details.

  • PTI's Atif Munsif, 7 others killed in Abbottabad attack

Read here for details.

  • 'PM wants difference between fuel prices paid by rich and poor to be Rs100'

Read here for details.

  • Rupee declines significantly, settles at 284.03 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Citing security threats, Imran asks courts to conduct his hearings via video link

Read here for details.

  • Inflation could break further records, clock in above 34%: report

Read here for details.

  • Selling pressure persists at KSE-100, market falls 1%

Read here for details.

  • Too tight fiscal space: MoF bans SGs, subsidies

Read here for details.

  • Petrol subsidy to bikers: two options under study

Read here for details.

  • $7.407bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in 8 months

Read here for details.

