PTI's Atif Munsif, 7 others killed in Abbottabad attack

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Tehsil Nazim from Havelian, Abbottabad, Atif Munsif Khan, and seven others were killed in a targeted attack on Monday, Aaj News reported.

Atif Munsif was reportedly on his way home when some unidentified assailants opened fire on his vehicle.

The assailants also fired a rocket launcher after which the vehicle caught fire.

According to the police, Atif, four security guards, and three other workers were killed in the attack.

The police have cordoned off the crime scene and launched an investigation, it said.