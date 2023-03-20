AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
BAFL 29.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.8%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
DGKC 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.19%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.08%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.49%)
FLYNG 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.13%)
GGL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.12%)
HUBC 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
KEL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.8%)
MLCF 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.1%)
NETSOL 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.59%)
OGDC 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.05%)
PAEL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-4.17%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.99%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.86%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.73%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.2%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,918 Decreased By -411.5 (-1%)
KSE30 15,043 Decreased By -308.8 (-2.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

'PM wants difference between fuel prices paid by rich and poor to be Rs100'

  • Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik says owners of luxury cars will pay higher rates, while low-income groups will be given cheaper fuel
BR Web Desk Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 06:02pm
Follow us

The prime minister wants the difference between fuel prices paid by the “affluent and poor income segments to be Rs100”, said Minister for State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, a day after premier Shehbaz Sharif announced a massive relief package on petroleum products.

“You read that the difference (in petroleum rates) should be Rs50. The PM’s order has now come, and he wants the difference to be Rs100,” Malik said during a press conference on Monday.

“It has been decided that the owners of luxury cars will pay a higher price for petroleum products, which will be utilised to reduce the rate for the low-income consumers.

“Similarly, the rich will pay more for gas as well. I would like to inform that the decision pertaining to gas has already been implemented from January 1,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the decisions related to petroleum products will be implemented in the coming six weeks,” he added.

“We will take from those who have been blessed by God and give it to those who are striving to feed their families. This is our policy and it will be reflected in everything else as well,” he added.

Pakistan to receive first cargo of Russian crude in April: Musadik Malik

On Sunday, the prime minister announced that the low-income segment of the country will be given a subsidy of Rs50 per litre as part of the petroleum relief package, Radio Pakistan had reported.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz in Lahore.

Chairing the meeting, the premier said that the consumers using small vehicles including motorcycles, rickshaws, and 800 CC vehicles be included in the petroleum subsidy.

He directed all relevant authorities to finalise a scheme at the earliest and ensure its effective implementation.

“Despite severe economic difficulties, the government is trying to help the poor in every possible way,” the premier added.

Pakistan has been faced with a barrage of woes in recent months with high inflation, a perceived default risk and a downgrade by international rating agencies reflecting the state of the economy that has also had to bear major political turmoil and frequent change in key leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif subsidy Musadik Malik Minister of State for Petroleum low income people affluent

Comments

1000 characters
Maqbool Mar 20, 2023 06:33pm
Increase Hi Octone by Rs 100 and reduce ordinary Petrol by Rs 50 , but our VVIP who use Vvip cars the country can’t afford , won’t do that will they Minister Sahib ? After all Since Jan 15, the government has increased the prices of HSD and petrol by Rs65 and Rs62 per litre, respectively.. Helping the Elite yet again .
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

'PM wants difference between fuel prices paid by rich and poor to be Rs100'

Inflation could break further records, clock in above 34%: report

Rupee declines significantly, settles at 284.03 against US dollar

Citing security threats, Imran asks courts to conduct his hearings via video link

Smear campaign against COAS deserves ‘strongest condemnation’: PM Shehbaz

Ghandhara Tyre suspends operations as economic turmoil takes toll

Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters: Mohsin Naqvi

Selling pressure persists at KSE-100, market falls 1%

Gold bounces to 1-year high as banking sector concerns return to fore

Credit Suisse shares slump over 61% in premarket trading after UBS deal

Read more stories