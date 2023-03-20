'PM wants difference between fuel prices paid by rich and poor to be Rs100'

The prime minister wants the difference between fuel prices paid by the “affluent and poor income segments to be Rs100”, said Minister for State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, a day after premier Shehbaz Sharif announced a massive relief package on petroleum products.

“You read that the difference (in petroleum rates) should be Rs50. The PM’s order has now come, and he wants the difference to be Rs100,” Malik said during a press conference on Monday.

“It has been decided that the owners of luxury cars will pay a higher price for petroleum products, which will be utilised to reduce the rate for the low-income consumers.

“Similarly, the rich will pay more for gas as well. I would like to inform that the decision pertaining to gas has already been implemented from January 1,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the decisions related to petroleum products will be implemented in the coming six weeks,” he added.

“We will take from those who have been blessed by God and give it to those who are striving to feed their families. This is our policy and it will be reflected in everything else as well,” he added.

Pakistan to receive first cargo of Russian crude in April: Musadik Malik

On Sunday, the prime minister announced that the low-income segment of the country will be given a subsidy of Rs50 per litre as part of the petroleum relief package, Radio Pakistan had reported.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz in Lahore.

Chairing the meeting, the premier said that the consumers using small vehicles including motorcycles, rickshaws, and 800 CC vehicles be included in the petroleum subsidy.

He directed all relevant authorities to finalise a scheme at the earliest and ensure its effective implementation.

“Despite severe economic difficulties, the government is trying to help the poor in every possible way,” the premier added.

Pakistan has been faced with a barrage of woes in recent months with high inflation, a perceived default risk and a downgrade by international rating agencies reflecting the state of the economy that has also had to bear major political turmoil and frequent change in key leadership.