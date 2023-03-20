AVN 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.21%)
Pakistan

Coalition huddle decides to give free hand to law enforcement authorities to 'deal with Imran'

  • Decides to summon a joint session of parliament on March 22 to make crucial decisions in this regard
BR Web Desk Published March 20, 2023
A meeting of the ruling parties chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday agreed to give free hand to law enforcement authorities to deal with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and his party, Aaj News reported.

The meeting, attended by the bigwigs of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) also agreed that law enforcement authorities should be given a free hand to deal with Imran Khan and his party.

The meeting also decided to summon a joint session of parliament on March 22 to make crucial decisions in this regard.

The official statement after the meeting said that the participants condemned the attacks on police and Rangers officials, saying that "militants trained by proscribed outfits" had been used against law enforcement officials.

The meeting took place in the Prime Minister's House and continued for about six hours. Police and intelligence officials also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting agreed that a hard line must be adopted against people inciting the public to violence, presumably a reference to the PTI.

The statement also said that the treatment meted out to PTI deepened the impression that the law is not being applied fairly across the board.

They said that the same leniency must be extended to the common man.

CCPO Lahore briefed the meeting on the recent clashes between PTI supporters and police.

The meeting also discussed and condemned the social media campaigns targeting the army chief.

The participants also condemned the language used by Justice Saqib Nisar (retired) against Maryam Nawaz in a recent leaked audio call.

