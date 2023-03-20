AVN 65.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.89%)
DFML 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
DGKC 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-3.59%)
EPCL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.56%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.79%)
FLYNG 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.29%)
GGL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.2%)
HUBC 68.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KAPCO 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
MLCF 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.8%)
NETSOL 77.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.58%)
OGDC 87.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.85%)
PAEL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 66.52 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-4.36%)
PRL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 41.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.87%)
TELE 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.82%)
TPLP 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.36%)
TRG 111.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.44%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -81.8 (-1.96%)
BR30 14,841 Decreased By -266.3 (-1.76%)
KSE100 40,926 Decreased By -403.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,052 Decreased By -299.5 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold bounces to 1-year high as banking sector concerns return to fore

Reuters Published March 20, 2023 Updated March 20, 2023 03:31pm
Follow us

Gold prices jumped 1% to their highest since March last year on Monday, erasing earlier losses, as worries about the global banking sector returned to the fore despite rescue efforts by Swiss lender UBS to buy peer Credit Suisse to stabilise broader financial markets.

Spot gold was up 1% at $2,007.30 per ounce, as of 0747 GMT, after sliding 1% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures climbed 2% to $2,012.50.

On Sunday, UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss guarantee.

Gold inches up as investors await US data

Bullion prices have rallied by 10%, or about $180, on safe-haven demand after the collapse of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month, which ensnared 167-year-old lender Credit Suisse.

“The risk environment is treading on a fragile state, as market participants are still not fully convinced whether recent moves by authorities can backstop further banking fallouts.

Therefore, it may take much more for gold to reverse its current bullish trend,“ said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.

Banks led stock markets lower on Monday as Credit Suisse’s takeover deal and promises of liquidity from central banks failed to stem fears of a bigger crisis brewing in the financial system.

Meanwhile, markets now expect a 66% chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve holding rates in the current 4.50%-4.75% range at this week’s meeting.

“Gold prices could adopt some cautious optimism in the lead-up to the Fed meeting,” IG’s Yeap said.

Considered a hedge against economic uncertainties, zero-yield gold also becomes a more attractive bet in a low-interest rate environment.

Spot silver was unchanged at $22.59 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $970.53 and palladium lost 0.8% at $1,407.70.

Credit Suisse Gold Spot gold bullion US gold prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold bounces to 1-year high as banking sector concerns return to fore

CPEC: entry of 3rd parties now looks imminent

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Ghandhara Tyre suspends operations as economic turmoil takes toll

Punjab police to respond with equal force if assaulted again by PTI supporters: Mohsin Naqvi

Credit Suisse takeover, central bank action calm jittery markets

Credit Suisse shares slump over 61% in premarket trading after UBS deal

Pakistan revise schedule for New Zealand series

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Read more stories