AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.97%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
DFML 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.27%)
DGKC 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
FFL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FLYNG 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
GGL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.72%)
MLCF 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
NETSOL 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
OGDC 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.37%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
TRG 111.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.63%)
UNITY 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.81%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -53.8 (-1.29%)
BR30 14,964 Decreased By -142.7 (-0.94%)
KSE100 41,240 Decreased By -89.9 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,157 Decreased By -195.4 (-1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s US soy, corn imports jump in Jan-Feb

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 10:43am
Follow us

BEIJING: China’s soybean imports from the US rose 15.4% in the first two months of this year, data showed on Monday, as delays in harvesting in top supplier Brazil prompted buyers to seek more US beans.

The world’s top buyer of soybeans, China bought 11.59 million tonnes of the oilseed from the United States, up from 10.04 million tonnes a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Imports from Brazil, meanwhile, fell 36% to 2.24 million tonnes.

Rain delayed the harvest in key growing regions in Brazil and has also slowed the movement of soybeans to ports, according to some analysts.

Soybeans climb to one-week high on Argentina crop concerns

Total imports in the period reached a record 16.2 million tonnes, data showed earlier this month, as buyers stocked up in anticipation of healthy demand this year.

For corn imports too, the US was China’s top supplier, with 2.35 million tonnes arriving in the two-month period, up 22% on the same period last year.

Arrivals from Ukraine reached 1.18 million tonnes, dropping 56% from a year ago. Brazil supplied 1.48 million tonnes, the first imports since China authorised a new batch of exporters last year.

China Corn United States US soybean RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

China’s US soy, corn imports jump in Jan-Feb

Intra-day update: rupee ticks lower against US dollar

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops

IK says will hold ‘power show’ at Minar-i-Pakistan on 22nd

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Slow pace of $304m PRIDE programme perturbs World Bank

Govt releases Rs10bn more for digital census

Read more stories