India arrests 112 in manhunt for Sikh separatist

NEW DELHI: A manhunt for a radical Sikh preacher in India entered its second day on Sunday, as authorities shut mobile internet in the whole of Punjab state and arrested 112 of his supporters.

Amritpal Singh rose to prominence in recent months demanding the creation of Khalistan, a separate Sikh homeland, and with his hardline interpretation of Sikhism at rallies in rural pockets of the northern state of some 30 million people.

Senior Indian opposition official arrested in graft probe

Last month Singh, 30, and his supporters armed with swords, knives and guns raided a police station after one of his aides was arrested for alleged assault and attempted kidnapping.