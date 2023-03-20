Saad meets governor

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at Governor House Lahore on Sunday and discussed important matters concerning the country’s economy and political situation, sources said.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the government is taking all possible steps to improve every sector, despite the difficult situation. He said that welfare of the people and providing maximum relief to them is the main objective of the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023