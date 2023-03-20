AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
JI kicks off campaign for elections in 11 Karachi UCs

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2023 06:12am
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi held a big workers convention in the city to kick start a fresh polling campaign for the upcoming local government elections in 11 union councils in the mega city to be held on April 18.

A large number of JI workers from across the city assembled at New MA Jinnah Road to demonstrate the political strength.

JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq addressed the workers convention through a video link. Speaking on the occasion, the JI supremo vowed that the party will restore the past glory of the city of lights. He said that Karachiites have turned to the JI for the future of the mega city and the party will safeguard each and every vote casted for the JI.

Lambasting the Pakistan People Party and the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said that unfortunately the two made a disservice to the society, the city of lights and the democracy itself by demonstrating a fascist type of conduct in order to deprive Karachiites of their due rights.

He said that the JI emerged in the local government elections as the number one party in Karachi both in terms of seats and popular votes. He vowed that the party would form the local government in the city.

He further said that people from Balochistan to Bajor have been approaching to the JI as they believe that the JI will safeguard their rights. He said that the JI has earned the trust and confidence of masses through its unshaken resolve and just policies.

JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in his addressed expressed his resolve against the fascist tactics employed by the PPP in collaboration with the ECP. He also shed light in detail on how the PPP manipulated the electoral process to rig the local government elections. He said that the PPP government in Sindh installed its chosen and loyal employees as returning officers and district returning officers to manipulate the electoral process.

The JI leader added that the PPP government in Sindh also pressurized presiding officers to change results on form 11 and 12. He added that the PPP, under the influence of the feudal mindset prevailing among its highups, used the state machinery to obtain results of its own will.

Detailing the implications of the feudal mindset in the PPP, he said that some elements in the PPP promised its leadership to get them the mayor office in Karachi by hook or by crook and then violated all democratic norms to please their bosses. He made it clear that the PPP will have to accept the mandate of Karachiites on every cost.

Addressing the chief election commissioner, he asked Sikandar Sultan Raja to show some spine and courage instead of serving the PPP as B team. He said that the CEC was responsible for the two-month delay in announcement for the schedule of local government elections in the remaining 11 union councils.

The JI leader directed the party workers and all ranks to gear up and double their efforts for convincing voters in the 11 UCs. He asked them to utilize all available resources and energy in this phase of the local government elections.

PPP ECP JI Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq LG elections Union Councils Karachi LG polls

