Wheat flour prices hit record high in Karachi

KARACHI: All records of wheat flour prices in Karachi and other parts of the country have been broken as the price a 20-kg bag of wheat flour has reached to Rs3,100 for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

According to a report, the citizens of Karachi are forced to buy the most expensive flour in the country. Atta is being sold for up to Rs155 per kilogram in Karachi as a 20 kg bag of flour is available at Rs 3100. It seems that there is no check and balance system in the country, where people are already reeling from worst economic crisis.

As per the report of the Bureau of Statistics, a bag of flour has become expensive up to Rs 200 in Multan, Rs 100 in Peshawar, Rs 80 in Hyderabad, and Rs 30 in Quetta in a week.

The statistics of the government showed that the price of a 20-kg bag of flour in Khuzdar reached to Rs2,850, Rs2,800 in Hyderabad, Rs2,780 in Quetta, Rs 2750 in Peshawar, Rs 2640 in Larkana and Sukkur and Rs 2600 in Multan.

The price of a 20-kg bag of flour in Bannu reached to Rs 2550, Gujranwala Rs 2533, and in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Sialkot it reached to Rs 2250.

However, the 20-kg bag of flour is also available for Rs1,295 in all major cities of Punjab including Lahore and Islamabad due to the subsidy of the government.