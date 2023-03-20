AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Wheat flour prices hit record high in Karachi

PPI Published 20 Mar, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

KARACHI: All records of wheat flour prices in Karachi and other parts of the country have been broken as the price a 20-kg bag of wheat flour has reached to Rs3,100 for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

According to a report, the citizens of Karachi are forced to buy the most expensive flour in the country. Atta is being sold for up to Rs155 per kilogram in Karachi as a 20 kg bag of flour is available at Rs 3100. It seems that there is no check and balance system in the country, where people are already reeling from worst economic crisis.

As per the report of the Bureau of Statistics, a bag of flour has become expensive up to Rs 200 in Multan, Rs 100 in Peshawar, Rs 80 in Hyderabad, and Rs 30 in Quetta in a week.

The statistics of the government showed that the price of a 20-kg bag of flour in Khuzdar reached to Rs2,850, Rs2,800 in Hyderabad, Rs2,780 in Quetta, Rs 2750 in Peshawar, Rs 2640 in Larkana and Sukkur and Rs 2600 in Multan.

The price of a 20-kg bag of flour in Bannu reached to Rs 2550, Gujranwala Rs 2533, and in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Sialkot it reached to Rs 2250.

However, the 20-kg bag of flour is also available for Rs1,295 in all major cities of Punjab including Lahore and Islamabad due to the subsidy of the government.

Wheat Karachi wheat prices flour prices wheat flour bag Wheat flour prices

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat flour prices hit record high in Karachi

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops

IK says will hold ‘power show’ at Minar-i-Pakistan on 22nd

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Slow pace of $304m PRIDE programme perturbs World Bank

Govt releases Rs10bn more for digital census

India arrests 112 in manhunt for Sikh separatist

Read more stories