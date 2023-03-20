Sethi expresses gratitude to all stakeholders of PSL-8

LAHORE: Expressing gratitude towards all the stakeholders for turning HBL Pakistan Super League-8 into a massive successive, Chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee said the event also contributed in keeping country’s economic wheel moving.

“Now we can deliver the HBL- PSL in any part of the world, because of the knowledge and expertise we possess,” Sethi said, adding: “This event created job opportunities and helped tourism, hotel industry, airlines and road traveling business grow. We have paid Rs 700 million in taxes to the federal government, Rs 500 million in sales taxes and another Rs 500 million in provincial taxes and also helped the businesses to grow.”

The event had commenced in Multan with a glittering ceremony on 13th February. Over 34 days, Multan staged five matches, Karachi and Lahore nine matches each and Rawalpindi 11 matches. On March 8, 10 and 11, the PCB, alongside the HBL PSL 8 matches, also organised three Women’s League exhibition matches in Rawalpindi, which were also participated by 10 foreign players from seven countries.

Sethi said: “I want to thank all the stakeholders, including federal, provincial governments and law enforcement institutions for their unwavering support and making the HBL PSL 8 a success. The way all the arms of the state worked together and provided their help and support to the PCB underscores how this tournament is now considered as a national asset. I also want to thank the foreign players for their participation in the tournament. The foreign players want to come and play in the league as it provides them quality cricket and has helped in their development. Many foreign cricketers who have played here have gone on to graduate to the top-level, because of which the HBL PSL has emerged into as a global brand.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023