AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Credit Suisse writes down $17 bln of bonds to zero, angering holders

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 01:55am
Follow us

LONDON: Credit Suisse has written down its Additional Tier 1 bonds to zero as part of its takeoverby UBS, angering some bondholders who thought they would be better protected in a rescue deal announced on Sunday.

The Swiss regulator and Credit Suisse said that the bonds,which are a riskier type of debt than traditional bonds, have anotional value of 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion). Credit Suisse said it had been informed by the regulator, FINMA, on Sunday of the decision to write the bonds down.

FINMA president Marlene Amstad, when asked about the decision at a press conference following the UBS takeover announcement, said the regulator had chosen to stick to the too-big-to-fail framework and trigger the bonds.

UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse as global regulators assure markets

Engineered in the wake of the global financial crisis, AT1 - or CoCo - are a form of junior debt that counts towards banks' regulatory capital. They sit just above equity in the priority ladder for repayment in a bankruptcy process, and are designed to be converted into shares when a lender's capital buffers are eroded beyond a certain threshold.

Some bondholders were angry at the move to write down the bonds to zero, especially as it appears bondholders will fare worse than shareholders in the deal.

"It's stunning and hard to understand how they can reverse the hierarchy between AT1 holders and shareholders," said Jerome Legras, head of research at Axiom Alternative Investments, an investor in Credit Suisse's AT1 debt.

Credit Suisse UBS FINMA Marlene Amstad

Comments

1000 characters

Credit Suisse writes down $17 bln of bonds to zero, angering holders

Imran Khan announces PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday

FIR registered against Imran, other PTI leaders over chaos outside Judicial Complex

Govt will not hold dialogue with PTI leadership: Marriyum

UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse as global regulators assure markets

UBS close to finalizing deal for Credit Suisse: source

Rana Sanuallah says 'enough evidence' found to start proceedings to ban PTI

Cotton: huge output shortfall projected

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended

China's Xi plays peacemaker on Russia visit

19 killed in Bangladesh bus crash

Read more stories