AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UBS close to finalizing deal for Credit Suisse: source

Reuters Published March 19, 2023
Follow us

UBS is close to finalizing a deal to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The deal is valued at more than $2 billion, after UBS increased its offer, the Financial Times earlier reported. The Credit Suisse chair declined to comment when reached on his cell phone.

The Swiss National Bank has agreed to offer a $100 billion liquidity line to Credit Suisse, the FT said.

A news conference is expected later on Sunday.

UBS offers to buy Credit Suisse for up to $1 billion: FT

Officials have been racing to rescue the 167-year-old bank, among the world's largest wealth managers, after a brutal week saw the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history. As one of 30 global banks seen as systemically important, a deal for Credit Suisse could ripple through global financial markets.

At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion possibly spreading in the region's banking sector and looking to the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to step in with stronger signals of support, two senior executives with knowledge of the discussions said.

A person with knowledge of the talks earlier told Reuters that UBS sought $6 billion from the Swiss government as part of a purchase. The guarantees would cover the cost of winding down parts of Credit Suisse and potential litigation charges.

One source previously said 10,000 jobs may have to be cut if the two banks combined.

Credit Suisse shares lost a quarter of their value last week. The bank was forced to tap $54 billion in central bank funding as it tries to recover from scandals that have undermined the confidence of investors and clients.

Credit Suisse UBS Swiss bank

Comments

1000 characters

UBS close to finalizing deal for Credit Suisse: source

Imran Khan announces PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday

FIR registered against Imran, other PTI leaders over chaos outside Judicial Complex

Govt will not hold dialogue with PTI leadership: Marriyum

UBS agrees to buy Credit Suisse as global regulators assure markets

Rana Sanuallah says 'enough evidence' found to start proceedings to ban PTI

Cotton: huge output shortfall projected

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended

China's Xi plays peacemaker on Russia visit

19 killed in Bangladesh bus crash

Read more stories