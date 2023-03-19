AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Mariupol’s exiled city council blasts visit by ‘international criminal’ Putin

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2023 04:22pm
KYIV: The exiled city council of Ukraine’s Mariupol on Sunday blasted the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the embattled port city that fell under Moscow’s control last year after a long siege.

Russia unleashes missile barrage on Ukraine as ground battle rages in the east

“The international criminal Putin visited occupied Mariupol. He watched the ‘rebuilding of the city’… at night. Probably in order not to see the city, killed by his ‘liberation’, in the light of day,” the city council said on its Telegram account.

Vladimir Putin Mariupol RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine’s Ukraine’s Donetsk region

