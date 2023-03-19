AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka follow-on after swift collapse in second New Zealand Test

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2023 10:42am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

WELLINGTON: Sri Lanka face a mountainous task to avoid defeat in the second Test against New Zealand after collapsing for 164 in their first innings on Sunday and being forced to follow-on.

The tourists were 12 without loss in their second innings at tea on day three, still trailing by 404 runs and needing a massive turnaround at Wellington’s Basin Reserve to prevent the hosts sweeping a 2-0 series win.

Sri Lanka’s tail succumbed rapidly in the second session as the last six wickets tumbled for 50 runs in the space of 15.1 overs.

What looked like a docile wicket as the Black Caps coasted to 580-4 declared suddenly seemed treacherous as the Sri Lankans succumbed to a succession of rash shots.

Only three reached double figures, including captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who was the ninth man out for 89.

The opener had looked to be digging the visitors out of a deep hole when he and Dinesh Chandimal put on 80 for the fifth wicket after the loss of two wickets in the day’s opening half-hour reduced them to 34-4.

However, Chandimal was stumped for 34 off Michael Bracewell after charging down the track soon after tea, sparking the slump.

Offspinner Bracewell removed Dhananjaya de Silva in his next over and ultimately removed Karunaratne when he hit out, to finish with 3-50.

Seamer Matt Henry claimed 3-44, including wicketkeeper Nishan Madushka, who scored a rapid 19 on his Test debut.

Conway hits 78 as New Zealand dig in on opening day against Sri Lanka

Kasun Rajitha was run out and Asitha Fernando was the last wicket to fall, both for ducks, as Sri Lanka ceded a 416-run advantage to New Zealand on the first innings.

Captain Tim Southee had no hesitation asking Sri Lanka to bat again, even though that tactic backfired less than a month ago when England enforced the follow-on midway through the second Test against the Black Caps at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand went on to win, becoming just the fourth team in Tests to prevail after following-on.

Karunaratne was to resume on seven not out and Oshada Fernando on five not out after the opening pair saw off the last nine overs before tea.

Tim Southee Dimuth Karunaratne Kasun Rajitha Matt Henry New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Test Wellington’s

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka follow-on after swift collapse in second New Zealand Test

Rana Sanuallah says 'enough evidence' found to start proceedings to ban PTI

Cotton: huge output shortfall projected

Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended

‘PM’s Ramazan Package’ announced

KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

68.29pc negative growth YoY: Mobile phones worth $447.855m imported in 8 months

China's Xi plays peacemaker on Russia visit

19 killed in Bangladesh bus crash

SBP abolishes lower range of MDR for POS

Read more stories