Colin Munro fined for violating PSL’s code of conduct

LAHORE: Islamabad United’s Colin Munro has been charged 10 per cent of his match fee for a level 1 breach of the HBL Pakistan Super League Code of Conduct during his side’s loss against Peshawar Zalmi.

Munro was found to have violated article 2.2 that deals with abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings. He hit the stumps with his bat after he was bowled by Salman Irshad.

Munro pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Roshan Mahanama.

The charge was leveled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Faisal Afridi, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz.

Since Munro pleaded guilty, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023