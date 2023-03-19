AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Capital city witness increase in incidents of car theft

Fazal Sher Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed an alarming increase in incidents of car theft as car lifters stole or snatched over 85 motorbikes and five cars during the last week from various parts of the federal capital.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, armed persons snatched over 79 mobile phones in different localities and robbers struck at 14 places depriving citizens of valuables worth millions during the last week.

In the same period, Koral police station remained top of the list of different kinds of crime, followed by Aabpara, Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Shalimar, and Noon police stations.

Similarly, various gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 85 motorbikes and five cars.

Carjackers lifted 85 motorbikes bearing registration numbers; BM-546 of Abdul Wahid, a bike of Furqan Ahmed, IDN-7313 of Ibrar Ahmed, NLK-1300 of Muhammad Sumair, ANQ-790 of Nasir Akram, RIL-5815 of Shujat Ali, DBP-512 of Ahsan Mehmood, BYM-889 of Sohaib Iqbal, Axn-948 of Aziz Ahmed, ALX-9347 of Mubasher Hayat, RIX-8923 of Tariq Mehmood, BXP-362 of Muhammad Zulqarnain, ALR-508 of Safeer Ahmed, LEX-9964 of Rohail Ahmed, BYM-154 of Khalid Khan, LER-6028 of Wasif Alyan, PL-063 of Roman Ali, RIM-1193 of Raja Arshad, BQM-09 of Muhammad Waqar, BDN-086 of Muhammad Awais Ali, and BLP-533 of Kamran Khan.

