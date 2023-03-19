AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Rangers assure NKATI of better law, order

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
KARACHI: Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Major General Azhar Waqas has assured all possible cooperation to the industrialists of North Karachi industrial area, saying that the stability of businesses and industry is very important for the stability of the economy.

The business community is the backbone of the economy, so our first priority is to provide a peaceful and conducive environment to the business community.

Addressing a meeting of North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), DG Rangers Sindh assured all possible cooperation on the identification of the problems related to law and order in the industrial area, saying that effective measures will be taken to protect the life and property of the industrialist community.

In this regard, Pakistan Rangers Sindh will also increase the number of personnel. President NKATI Faisal Moiz Khan, while warmly welcoming the DG Rangers Sindh and discussed the issues related to improving law and order situation in the North Karachi Industrial Area.

He said, “Due to political instability and serious economic crisis, it was becoming difficult to run industries, especially the industrial community, which was very worried about the current situation in the country.

Due to continuous devaluation of rupee, increase in petroleum prices, the production cost has increased enormously, while extreme utility charges also doubled the production cost.”

