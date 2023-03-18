AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Top Ukraine, US defence officials discussed military aid in call

Reuters Published March 18, 2023 Updated March 18, 2023 02:19pm
KYIV: Three senior US security officials held a video call with a group of their Ukrainian counterparts on Saturday to discuss military aid to Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said.

"We discussed the further provision of necessary assistance to our country, in particular vehicles, weapons and ammunition," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Slovakia to donate 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

He added that Zelenskiy had joined the meeting at the end to give his views on the liberation of Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

