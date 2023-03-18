Top Ukraine, US defence officials discussed military aid in call

KYIV: Three senior US security officials held a video call with a group of their Ukrainian counterparts on Saturday to discuss military aid to Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff said.

"We discussed the further provision of necessary assistance to our country, in particular vehicles, weapons and ammunition," Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram.

He added that Zelenskiy had joined the meeting at the end to give his views on the liberation of Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.