Discontinuation of concessional power tariff: APTMA urging authorities to review decision

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
ISLAMABAD: After depriving concessional electricity tariff of Rs 19.99 per unit for exporters subsequent to pressure from International Monetary Fund (IMF), All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) is reportedly approaching the authorities to convince them to review the decision, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Citing the letter of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) of March 10, 2023, regarding endorsement of federal government decisions taken for discontinuation of regionally competitive energy rates of Rs 19.99/kwh) for five export-oriented sectors and Kissan Package (relief of Rs 3.6o/kWh) from March 01, 2023 in which the Authority endorsed federal government decision to discontinue concessional rates for export sector, the Aptma has requested that in light of decision Zero Rated Industrial (ZRI) consumer categories be allowed to benefit from incremental consumption package available till October 2023.

The Aptma, in its letter has further stated that as per federal cabinet of August 24, 2021, the incremental consumption package was discontinued from FY 22 for ZRI consumer categories and decision was duly reflected in Authority’s decisions of January 11, 2022 and May 11, 2022 with regard to extension of incremental consumption package till October 2023.

“We understand that decisions of Authority and federal cabinet were based on the premise that ZRI consumer categories were benefiting under RCET rates and were accordingly not allowed the benefits of incremental consumption package.

However, since RCET rate has been discontinued from March 1, 2022, the ZRI consumer categories be allowed to benefit from incremental consumption package,” urged the letter.

