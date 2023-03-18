Saad accuses Imran of promoting ‘pressure group’ politics

LAHORE: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was coming to the country soon to lead the nation.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Saad said Imran Khan used common citizens as human shields against the state institutions and he promoted pressure group politics in the country.

The courts summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan several times but he did not obey the court orders.

He said the action is being taken against the PTI chairman in accordance with law and the non-bailable arrest warrants were issued because he failed to appear before the courts. The PML-N fought for supremacy of the constitution. Gilgit Baltistan police played an illegal role in Lahore.

The minister said that introduction of the rule of law and constitution was important, which could not be implemented just by raising slogans, adding that the rule of constitution could be implemented if the equal rights would be given to all citizens across country.

He said there were some basic points for which the PML-N workers would have to struggle for. “Attempts were always made to suppress and crush us; we were beaten, but these all attempts could not succeed,” he said and added that the country was weakened however, due to these attempts.

