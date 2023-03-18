Hail, light rain in parts of Karachi bring relief from heat

KARACHI: Some parts of the city Friday received hails with a light rain, as the Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather with thunderstorm for Saturday.

In areas where hails fell include Safoora, Model Colony, Malir Cantonment, Gulshan-e-Maymar and other localities, residents said.

Temperature in the city is expected to drop to the Maxim 33 Celsius with 90 percent humidity in the next 24 hours, according to the Met.

A westerly wave continues to affect most parts of the region, which is likely to produce scattered dust-thunderstorm-rain of moderate to isolated heavy intensity in parts of Sindh in occasional gaps.

Karachi Division, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal Districts are likely to see light to moderate rainfall till Mar 20. Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Naushehro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Matiari, T A Yar, T M Khan, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot Districts are also expected to receive the rainy spell over the period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023