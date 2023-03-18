AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hail, light rain in parts of Karachi bring relief from heat

Recorder Report Published 18 Mar, 2023 06:14am
Follow us

KARACHI: Some parts of the city Friday received hails with a light rain, as the Met Office forecast partly cloudy weather with thunderstorm for Saturday.

In areas where hails fell include Safoora, Model Colony, Malir Cantonment, Gulshan-e-Maymar and other localities, residents said.

Temperature in the city is expected to drop to the Maxim 33 Celsius with 90 percent humidity in the next 24 hours, according to the Met.

A westerly wave continues to affect most parts of the region, which is likely to produce scattered dust-thunderstorm-rain of moderate to isolated heavy intensity in parts of Sindh in occasional gaps.

Karachi Division, Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal Districts are likely to see light to moderate rainfall till Mar 20. Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Naushehro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Matiari, T A Yar, T M Khan, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot Districts are also expected to receive the rainy spell over the period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

met office Karachi weather weather forecast pakistan weather Light rain

Comments

1000 characters

Hail, light rain in parts of Karachi bring relief from heat

Projects worth billions of dollars: AIIB voices concern over undue delay

B2B bartering with China to boost exports: minister

Punjab govt, PTI reach deal to defuse tension

Over 200 super rich people in Karachi: Recovery proceedings initiated

Specified goods, services: FBR disallows ST refunds to 5 export-oriented sectors

Public entities warned of stern action: Beneficial owners must be declared in contract documents: PPRA

20 years after US Iraq invasion, Senate acts to end war authorisation

Pakistan among states ‘engaged’ with Iran: US slaps sanctions on 39 entities

Cotton: cabinet approves raise in support price

Nuclear, missile programme not on ‘agenda’ of any talks: FO

Read more stories